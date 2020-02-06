Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scotland > Scotland minister quits after messages to 16-year-old boy

Scotland minister quits after messages to 16-year-old boy

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Scotland minister quits after messages to 16-year-old boy

Scotland minister quits after messages to 16-year-old boy

One of Scotland's most prominant politicians has resigned after reports emerged that he had sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy over social media.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Scotland minister quits after messages to 16-year-old boy

Scotland's finance secretary has resigned on Thursday (February 6) after a newspaper report that he had sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

Derek Mackay admitted it had been foolish behavior.

Mackay was quoted by the BBC as saying he "apologized unreservedly to the individual involved and his family." British tabloid The Sun reported that he had sent about 270 messages to the boy on Instagram, telling the boy that he was "cute" and even inviting him to dinner.

Mackay had been seen as a rising star in Scottish politics and was due to deliver the country's annual budget on Thursday before his resignation last night.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added that Mackay's behavior, quote, "failed to meet the standards required."



Recent related news from verified sources

Scotland's finance chief quits over messages to teenager

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s finance minister has resigned, hours before he was due to deliver his...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFT.comReutersNYTimes.comRIA Nov.News24Al Jazeera


Derek MacKay: Scotland's finance secretary resigns after allegedly sending hundreds of messages to 16-year-old boy

Scotland's finance secretary has resigned after it emerged he had allegedly sent hundreds of messages...
Independent - Published Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.comRIA Nov.



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABC7News

ABC 7 News - WJLA Scotland's finance minister has resigned, hours before he was due to deliver his annual budget, after he reportedly… https://t.co/6f18cssf50 17 minutes ago

yasmeen_9

Yasmeen Ali Scotland's finance minister quits after 'pestering' teenage boy @AJENews https://t.co/dcHCyGALRI Derek Mackay resi… https://t.co/qmZGqovudG 20 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Scotland minister quits after messages to 16-year-old boy: https://t.co/c4Ov9bcgQo #Scotland 51 minutes ago

blkbubblebtm

blk bubblebtm Scotland's finance minister quits after 'pestering' teenage boy https://t.co/kI7ck38niD 54 minutes ago

tvt_news

TVT News Scotland’s finance minister quits after ‘pestering’ teenage boy https://t.co/uFRGcamW7S https://t.co/VJMMC9mRYe 1 hour ago

salomon16343449

salomon Scotland's finance minister quits after 'pestering' teenage boy @AJENews https://t.co/444pfupCe5 1 hour ago

Scottadams4321

Scott Adams Scotland's finance minister quits after 'pestering' teenage boy | News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/ouwKvHPliT 2 hours ago

levaly2

Lynne Evans Scotland's finance minister quits after 'pestering' teenage boy @AJENews https://t.co/2AEsammg0A 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former finance secretary suspended from SNP after text scandal [Video]Former finance secretary suspended from SNP after text scandal

Former finance secretary Derek Mackay has been suspended from the SNP following reports that he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed at First Minister’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy [Video]Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy

Derek Mackay, former Scottish Finance Secretary has resigned after admitting he had “behaved foolishly”, following reports he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy. The father-of-two..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.