Scotland minister quits after messages to 16-year-old boy

Scotland's finance secretary has resigned on Thursday (February 6) after a newspaper report that he had sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

Derek Mackay admitted it had been foolish behavior.

Mackay was quoted by the BBC as saying he "apologized unreservedly to the individual involved and his family." British tabloid The Sun reported that he had sent about 270 messages to the boy on Instagram, telling the boy that he was "cute" and even inviting him to dinner.

Mackay had been seen as a rising star in Scottish politics and was due to deliver the country's annual budget on Thursday before his resignation last night.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added that Mackay's behavior, quote, "failed to meet the standards required."