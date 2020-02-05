Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kobe Bryant > Couple Create 115-Foot Long Grass Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Couple Create 115-Foot Long Grass Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Couple Create 115-Foot Long Grass Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Couple Create 115-Foot Long Grass Tribute To Kobe Bryant

A couple have made an extraordinary tribute to Kobe Bryant by creating a 115-foot long likeness of him on grass.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's widow misses 'best friend' in loving tribute [Video]Kobe Bryant's widow misses 'best friend' in loving tribute

Kobe Bryant's grieving widow has continued to mourn the basketball icon's tragic death by sharing a sweet tribute to her "best friend" on social media.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published

Basketball fan paints Kobe Bryant mural on wall of his house [Video]Basketball fan paints Kobe Bryant mural on wall of his house

A teenage artist in the Philippines painted a stunning portrait of Kobe Bryant on the wall of their house as tribute to the late basketball star. Christian Mark Samson from Nueva Ecija spent 10..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.