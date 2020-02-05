Couple Create 115-Foot Long Grass Tribute To Kobe Bryant

A couple have made an extraordinary tribute to Kobe Bryant by creating a 115-foot long likeness of him on grass.



Recent related videos from verified sources Kobe Bryant's widow misses 'best friend' in loving tribute Kobe Bryant's grieving widow has continued to mourn the basketball icon's tragic death by sharing a sweet tribute to her "best friend" on social media. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:39Published 5 hours ago Basketball fan paints Kobe Bryant mural on wall of his house A teenage artist in the Philippines painted a stunning portrait of Kobe Bryant on the wall of their house as tribute to the late basketball star. Christian Mark Samson from Nueva Ecija spent 10.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:57Published 1 day ago