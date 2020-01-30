Planes Full Of Americans Fleeing Coronavirus Outbreak Arriving In The U.S.

Planeloads of Americans trying to escape the coronavirus outbreak in China are arriving at U.S. military bases.

The outbreak has infected over 28,000 people and killed more than 560 in China.

CNN reports evacuations of Americans from Wuhan started last month landing at a base in California.

On Wednesday, two more flights out of Wuhan arrived in California carrying a total of 350 passengers.

Both planes landed at Travis Air Force Base, located between San Francisco and Sacramento.