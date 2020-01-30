Global  

Planes Full Of Americans Fleeing Coronavirus Outbreak Arriving In The U.S.

Planeloads of Americans trying to escape the coronavirus outbreak in China are arriving at U.S. military bases.

The outbreak has infected over 28,000 people and killed more than 560 in China.

CNN reports evacuations of Americans from Wuhan started last month landing at a base in California.

On Wednesday, two more flights out of Wuhan arrived in California carrying a total of 350 passengers.

Both planes landed at Travis Air Force Base, located between San Francisco and Sacramento.
Recent related news from verified sources

Planes with hundreds of Americans fleeing coronavirus in Wuhan, China, land in California

Two chartered flights carrying hundreds of Americans fleeing the coronavirus outbreak in China have...
USATODAY.com - Published

About 350 U.S. evacuees from China placed under coronavirus quarantine at military bases

Two planes carrying about 350 Americans out of Wuhan, China, arrived at an Air Force base in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



Family returns home from China amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Family returns home from China amid coronavirus outbreak

Holly Allen and her family flew into Dayton at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, on their way back to Dayton from China. "We had hand sanitizer, we had several masks with us," she said. "We actually had someone who..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:23Published

