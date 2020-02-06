GM’s Cruise: Autonomous Vehicle Potentially $8 Trillion Industry 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:22s - Published GM’s Cruise: Autonomous Vehicle Potentially $8 Trillion Industry According to General Motors' self-driving vehicle unit Cruise, the global autonomous vehicle industry is an $8 trillion market opportunity. The valuation includes ride-hailing at $5 trillion, freight at $2 trillion, and the remaining $500 billion is dedicated to data insights. 0

