This Day in History: Elizabeth Becomes Queen

This Day in History: Elizabeth Becomes Queen

This Day in History: Elizabeth Becomes Queen

February 6, 1952.

After a long illness, King George VI of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died in his sleep Princess Elizabeth — the oldest of the king’s two daughters and next in line to succeed him.
