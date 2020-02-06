Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Hits Romney As "Democrat"

Trump Hits Romney As "Democrat"

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Trump Hits Romney As "Democrat"President Donald Trump posted a video attacking Sen. Mitt Romney.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Hits Romney As 'Democrat' [Video]Trump Hits Romney As "Democrat"

President Donald Trump posted a video attacking Sen. Mitt Romney. Trump was upset over Romney's decision to vote in favor of convicting him of abuse of power on Wednesday. Romney was the only GOP..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast [Video]Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast

A day after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast Thursday morning said he and his family had suffered a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.