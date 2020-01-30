Global  

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

The ship is docked at Japan’s Yokohama port, where passengers are currently confined to their rooms and have undergone mandatory health screenings.

So far, 20 of the 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members have tested positive for the deadly Wuhan coronavirus.

Those infected include seven Japanese, two Australians, three Americans, two Canadians, one New Zealander, three Hong Kong citizens, one Filipino and one Taiwanese citizen.

All of the infected have been transported off the ship to medical facilities in Japan.

The remaining passengersare expected to stay quarantined for at least two weeks, as required by Japan’s Health Ministry.

Another cruise ship, the World Dream, is also under quarantine in Hong Kong.

Its 1,871 passengers and 1,820 crew members are currently undergoing health tests, and it is not known how long they will have to remain on board.
