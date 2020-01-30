Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Cruise Ship Quarantined
Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its
third full day of quarantine after a disembarked
passenger tested positive for coronavirus.
The ship is docked at Japan’s Yokohama port, where
passengers are currently confined to their rooms and
have undergone mandatory health screenings.
So far, 20 of the 2,666 guests
and 1,045 crew members have
tested positive for the deadly
Wuhan coronavirus.
Those infected include seven Japanese, two Australians,
three Americans, two Canadians, one New Zealander, three
Hong Kong citizens, one Filipino and one Taiwanese citizen.
All of the infected have been transported
off the ship to medical facilities in Japan.
The remaining passengersare expected
to stay quarantined for at least
two weeks, as required by
Japan’s Health Ministry.
Another cruise ship, the World Dream, is
also under quarantine in Hong Kong.
Its 1,871 passengers and 1,820 crew members
are currently undergoing health tests, and it is not
known how long they will have to remain on board.