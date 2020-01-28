Global  

One News Page > News Videos > Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation > The Gates Foundation To Donate $100 Million To Fight The Coronavirus

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced it would contribute $100 million to fight the coronavirus.

The foundation said: "The funding will help strengthen detection, isolation and treatment efforts.” According to Business Insider, the money will also help the development of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

The funding will go to the foundation’s partners, such as the World Health Organization.

Since the coronavirus was reported in Wuhan, China, it has claimed at least 494 lives,
