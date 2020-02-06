David Walliams wants to play Doctor Who

David Walliams wants to play Doctor Who The comedian-and-author has long been a fan of the BBC sci-fi series and would love to become the Fourteenth Doctor when Jodie Whittaker decides to give up control of the TARDIS.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column, David said: However, the star thinks showrunner Chris Chibnall wouldn't give him a look-in for the part, but he won't let that deter his dream.

He added: The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has acted in the 'Doctor Who' universe before.

In 2011, he played frightened mole-like alien Gibbis in the episode 'The God Complex', in which he was trapped in an endless shifting maze along with the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) being pursued by a Minotaur.