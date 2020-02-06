Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Web Extra: Charlie Baker On Mitt Romney's Impeachment Vote

Web Extra: Charlie Baker On Mitt Romney's Impeachment Vote

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Web Extra: Charlie Baker On Mitt Romney's Impeachment VoteBaker says he respects Romney's vote to convict Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges [Video]Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

The historic Senate vote of 52-48 was largely along party lines.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

WEB EXTRA: National Weatherperson's Day [Video]WEB EXTRA: National Weatherperson's Day

A sweet thank you to CBS4's meteorologists on National Weatherperson's Day for all their hard work.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.