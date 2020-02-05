Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > McDonald's Shamrock Shake to Be Joined by Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

McDonald's Shamrock Shake to Be Joined by Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
McDonald's Shamrock Shake to Be Joined by Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

McDonald's Shamrock Shake to Be Joined by Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

McDonald's Shamrock Shake to Be Joined by Oreo Shamrock McFlurry It's nearly time for Shamrock Shake season.

This year is the St.

Patrick's Day-themed item's 50th anniversary.

The famous shake will be available nationwide starting February 19.

For 2020, McDonald's is introducing another St.

Patrick's Day-themed drink, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The move comes after the chain served an Oreo Mint McFlurry in limited locations last fall.

Combined with "shamrock flavor," the McFlurry adds oreo pieces to vanilla soft serve ice cream.

Just like the regular Shamrock Shake, it is expected to be available for a limited time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

McDonald's Shamrock Shake is coming back. Here's when you can get one and the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

When is the Shamrock Shake available in 2020? McDonald's says Feb. 19 is the lucky day and the shake...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.