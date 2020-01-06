Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users

Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users

Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users

Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users The social media giant posted its first $1 billion revenue quarter on Thursday.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal, via statment The new numbers show a jump of 21 percent from last year’s 126 million daily users.

Twitter announced late last year that it would no longer accept paid political advertisements, unlike Facebook.

CEO Jack Dorsey said that misleading information is the biggest obstacle in the industry and will be “a key focus" as Twitter scales up its services.

Dorsey also mentioned Twitter’s need to expand management beyond San Francisco to “get more perspective on world markets.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter Tops 150 Million Daily Users, Reports First $1 Billion Sales Quarter During Q4

Twitter Tops 150 Million Daily Users, Reports First $1 Billion Sales Quarter During Q4Twitter is growing faster than it ever has, with the company crossing the 150 million daily users...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Twitter says AI tweet recommendations helped it add millions of users

Twitter says AI tweet recommendations helped it add millions of usersIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Twitter had 152 million daily users during the final...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian Addresses Claims She Didn't Donate to Australia's Wildfires [Video]Kim Kardashian Addresses Claims She Didn't Donate to Australia's Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Addresses Claims She Didn't Donate to Australia's Wildfires. Kim Kardashian was one of many celebrities tweeting out about the devastating effects of the ongoing natural disaster. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.