Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users
Twitter Reaches
152 Million Daily Users The social media giant posted
its first $1 billion revenue
quarter on Thursday.
Twitter CFO Ned Segal, via statment The new numbers show
a jump of 21 percent
from last year’s
126 million daily users.
Twitter announced late
last year that it would no
longer accept paid political
advertisements, unlike Facebook.
CEO Jack Dorsey said that misleading information
is the biggest obstacle in the industry and will be
“a key focus" as Twitter scales up its services.
Dorsey also mentioned Twitter’s need to expand
management beyond San Francisco to
“get more perspective on world markets.”