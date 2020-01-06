Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users

Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users The social media giant posted its first $1 billion revenue quarter on Thursday.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal, via statment The new numbers show a jump of 21 percent from last year’s 126 million daily users.

Twitter announced late last year that it would no longer accept paid political advertisements, unlike Facebook.

CEO Jack Dorsey said that misleading information is the biggest obstacle in the industry and will be “a key focus" as Twitter scales up its services.

Dorsey also mentioned Twitter’s need to expand management beyond San Francisco to “get more perspective on world markets.”