Why Half A Dozen Women Of Color Say They Quite Warren’s Nevada Campaign

Six women of color have departed Elizabeth Warren’s Nevada campaign in the run-up to the state’s caucuses on February 22nd.

Politico reports they left with complaints of a toxic work environment in which minorities felt tokenized and senior leadership was conflicted.

The six staffers have left the roughly 70-person Nevada team since November, during a critical stretch of the race.

Three of them said they felt marginalized by the campaign.