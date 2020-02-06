Hip-Hop Artist Yo Gotti Breaks Down His New Album, "Untrapped"

Insight, integrity and influence.

Yo Gotti has become one of hip-hop’s most respected street griots just by doing what he’s always done; speaking the truth on his records and being relentless with serving his product.

You can hear the blood, sweat and tears in each bar Yo Gotti spits.

His tenth full-length album, "Untrapped," represents a watershed moment for Yo Gotti and hip-hop at large.

Get ready for him to make history!BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview