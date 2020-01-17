Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Prosecution Rests Its Case

The prosecution rested its case Thursday in the trial of Harvey Weinstein; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Harvey Weinstein trial: Prosecution rests after accuser grilled over alleged discrepancies

The prosecution in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes rested Thursday after further cross-examination of a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordSeattle TimesCBS 2


Harvey Weinstein's prosecutors rest their case in his ongoing rape trial

The prosecution rested its case in the trial of Harvey Weinstein on Thursday after more than two...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters



chrystalcity949

Carolyn A. Ruckman RT @LynnShawProd: Prosecution Rests in Harvey Weinstein's New York Trial https://t.co/4arNFXhZHA via @thr 1 minute ago

twin4truth

Twin4truth RT @AP_Scoop: EPISODE 1 of The Harvey Weinstein Trial: Unfiltered is out NOW. Hear the prosecution & the defense's opening statements. Th… 3 minutes ago

burpbbpy

Andrew Lampe RT @THR: Harvey Weinstein leaves court on Thursday afternoon, after the prosecution rested their case and the first defense witness testifi… 6 minutes ago

BonckWendi

Wendi Bonck RT @NBCNightlyNews: Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial rested their case after more than two weeks of testimony: https://t.co/VsO… 14 minutes ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial rested their case after more than two weeks of testimony:… https://t.co/kSKdMrWyQN 24 minutes ago

GoodnessMrcy

Goodness&Mercy RT @AP_Scoop: The prosecution argues that Harvey Weinstein is a sexual predator and a rapist. They paint a picture of a man who used his st… 34 minutes ago

Ibadan696

Anthony Harvey Weinstein rape trial prosecution case ends after harrowing 'victim' accounts https://t.co/e6hNWqY7zZ #This m… https://t.co/D7nGVigze4 38 minutes ago


Expert Analyzes Harvey Weinstein Prosecution, Defense Strategies [Video]Expert Analyzes Harvey Weinstein Prosecution, Defense Strategies

Fordham law school professor Cheryl Bader is a former prosecutor who specializes in criminal law. She stopped by CBSN New York to discuss Harvey Weinstein trial strategy.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 07:19Published

Harvey Weinstein juror threatened with jail time for trial tweet [Video]Harvey Weinstein juror threatened with jail time for trial tweet

A potential juror for Harvey Weinstein's rape case in New York City has been threatened with jail time for writing about the trial online.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published

