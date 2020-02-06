Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nike, Inc. > Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping'

Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping'

Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping'

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant’s Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping'

Roughly a week after an international sports governing body issued a landmark ban against a type of Nike running shoe, Nike bounced back Thursday with a new model that it says meets all competition guidelines.

Officially called the Air Zoom Alphafly Next%, it's Nike's latest incarnation of the Air Zoom Vaporfly - models of which the World Athletics organization deemed unacceptable for giving runners what it said was an unnatural and unfair advantage... And leading critics to describe the shoe as a type of "technological doping." The new rules for running shoes, as laid out by World Athletics, state they must have soles no thicker than 40mm and not contain more than one rigid, embedded carbon fiber plate.

Nike's just-unveiled Alphafly has a sole thickness of 39.5mm and one carbon plate.

While most versions of the earlier Vaporfly fall under the new guidelines, one notable model does not - those worn by Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge in October when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours.

The race was unofficial for technical reasons, but his running shoes - which reportedly had extra-thick soles and three carbon plates - were nevertheless subsequently banned.

The Vaporfly controversy has since ignited a wider debate about where to draw the line between advances in sports technology and equipment that could give competitors an unfair advantage - be it with running shoes, soccer cleats or tennis rackets.

A Wall Street Journal report said limited numbers of the new Alphafly sneakers will be made available to the public online this month.

Consumer accessibility is one of the requirements, as dictated by World Athletics, for the shoe to be eligible for use at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamuxman

Usman Ahmed RT @Reuters: Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body banned a versio… 1 minute ago

mo7ammed_ali7

Muhammad Ali RT @ReutersBiz: WATCH: Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body banne… 5 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business WATCH: Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing bo… https://t.co/S8kjPG1KtV 9 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body bann… https://t.co/0JkBgu4gJZ 19 minutes ago

kenyan_digest

The Kenyan Digest The Standard - Kenya: Nike launches new, legal Alphafly shoe to outrun 'tech doping' furore | The Standard -… https://t.co/unDTomhHRy 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping' [Video]Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping'

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant’s Vaporfly shoes that was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Nike unveils Olympic Collection in New York [Video]Nike unveils Olympic Collection in New York

With less than six months until the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kick off, Nike revealed what the USA team will be wearing in a fashion show in New York on Wednesday (February 5) with star players and athletes..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.