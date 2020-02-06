Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Netflix > 'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 04:33s - Published < > Embed
'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

'Birds of Prey' flies into theaters this weekend, and reviews are in for the movie.

Plus, more on why 'The Crown' is coming to a close at Netflix and Gayle King's response to her Kobe Bryant interview outrage.

These are the top entertainment stories.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bookmyshow

BookMyShow #BirdsOfPreyReview: Energetic, violent, crass, and intricately styled right down to the choice of music,… https://t.co/dPSeNwucAk 3 minutes ago

lyrebirdghost

Em RT @siriusclaw: birds of prey is getting better first reviews than the joker https://t.co/CamNiAsU7j 5 minutes ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: #BirdsofPrey Review: #MargotRobbie's film sees #HarleyQuinn emancipated from #Joker in 'fantabulous' fashion https://t.co/Na… 8 minutes ago

EdyHariyanto24

Edy Hariyanto RT @RottenTomatoes: #BirdsOfPrey is currently #Fresh at 90% on the #Tomatometer, with 81 reviews. https://t.co/d2bCvU9kOr 9 minutes ago

BonsaiTreehouse

The Bonsai Treehouse RT @JoannaBlackhart: It sure is fucking awesome that DC made the first movie starting an all woman superhero team and absolutely made sure… 11 minutes ago

viceasia

VICE Asia Critics say it's leagues better than the train wreck that was 'Suicide Squad.' https://t.co/d8aHtxMAOy 18 minutes ago

rhyswills26

Rhys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 With all these positive reactions and reviews I’m looking forward to see Birds Of Prey #BirdsOfPrey https://t.co/uhhEmPF7eT 20 minutes ago

Iconjurer

⚡Ofra Ziv⚡ Birds of Prey Review https://t.co/lJsGa5JxNb #Movies #Trailers #TV #Streaming #Games #DVD #Channels https://t.co/IPaYRAglxw 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's Why Netflix Is Wrapping 'The Crown' | THR News [Video]Here's Why Netflix Is Wrapping 'The Crown' | THR News

The streamer weighs a show's costs against its viewership returns and other top-secret data, including completion rates.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:39Published

Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Birds of Prey' | THR News [Video]Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Birds of Prey' | THR News

Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Birds of Prey' | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.