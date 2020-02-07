Global  

Charges Against Son For Patricide With A Dog Leash Dropped

A North Carolina teenager is off the hook from being charged with murdering his father.

Newser reports Alexander Bishop was accused of his father's mysterious strangulation death in 2018.

The Durham County District Attorney's Office filed a court document dismissing the charge.

60-year-old William Bishop was found by his son unresponsive in his home in a wealthy Durham neighborhood.

A dog leash was wrapped around his neck, the dog still attached to the other end.
