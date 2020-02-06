Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Takes Victory Lap

President Trump Takes Victory Lap

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Takes Victory Lap

President Trump Takes Victory Lap

One day after being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump had choice words for those who opposed him, reports Katherine Johnson (2:32).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 6, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Defiant President Trump Takes Victory Lap At ‘Celebration’ Of Senate Acquittal

With little left to hold him back now, President Trump aired his profanity-laced grievances and...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Trump Gives Defiant Speech, Lashing Out At 'Evil' Impeachment Opponents

President Trump took a victory lap on Thursday after his impeachment acquittal — and also took the...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

realtalk995

Talk 99.5 02/06 Leland Live Hr 2 - President Trump takes victory lap, Greater Birmingham Association of Home... https://t.co/VRg06yP9Io via @Audioboom 8 seconds ago

realtalk995

Talk 99.5 02/06 Leland Live Hr 1 - President Trump takes victory lap, Greater Birmingham Association of Home... https://t.co/R4MAFs1gvF via @Audioboom 19 seconds ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today US president now hopes to seize momentum and push reelection campaign. #FMTNews #US https://t.co/MPP4GeVQNT 4 minutes ago

UNDERHISWINGS14

SHARON BROCK President Trump takes vitriolic victory lap after acquittal https://t.co/7qPBJEzuJv via @YouTube 21 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World US President Trump celebrates acquittal on impeachment charges accusing Democrats of trying to undermine his presid… https://t.co/SXk9YWD8BD 21 minutes ago

jazmasigan_2

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @AFP: #UPDATE US President Donald Trump launched a post-impeachment victory lap on Thursday, brandishing a newspaper with the giant head… 32 minutes ago

thepanthenongrp

Andrew DJ Chew President Trump takes vitriolic victory lap after acquittal https://t.co/DpJQvMrBC8 via @YouTube 50 minutes ago

ljraney

Leslie Raney RT @TwitchyTeam: President Trump takes a victory lap at the National Prayer Breakfast (BONUS: No handshake for Nancy Pelosi -- AGAIN!) http… 50 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Takes Victory Lap, Blasts Pelosi, Following Impeachment Acquittal [Video]Trump Takes Victory Lap, Blasts Pelosi, Following Impeachment Acquittal

He took aim at his critics, notably House speaker Nancy Pelosi and she didn't hold back either. Katherine Johnson reports. (2-6-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:35Published

President Donald Trump Taking Victory Lap After Senate Acquits Him In Impeachment Trial [Video]President Donald Trump Taking Victory Lap After Senate Acquits Him In Impeachment Trial

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.