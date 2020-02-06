|
President Trump Takes Victory Lap
One day after being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump had choice words for those who opposed him, reports Katherine Johnson (2:32).
WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 6, 2020
