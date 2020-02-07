Global  

Young Man with a Horn movie (1950)

Young Man with a Horn movie (1950)

Young Man with a Horn movie (1950)

Young Man with a Horn movie trailer (1950) Plot synopsis: With a secondhand trumpet and the loving guidance of a brilliant bluesman, a lonely boy grows into manhood as a superb musician whose talent carries him from honky-tonks to posh supper clubs.

But his desperate search for an elusive high note - trapped in his mind but impossible to play - starts him on a boozy downward slide.

Charged with dynamic performances by Kirk Douglas (the title role), Doris Day, Lauren Bacall and Hoagy Carmichael, and pitch-perfect direction by Michael Curtiz (Casablanca), the film is a feast of hot, cool, moody jazz.

Legendary Harry James dubbed Douglas' hornwork.

Day brings another fine instrument - her voice - to four standards.

Movie and music lovers will be glad to meet this Man.

Director: Michael Curtiz Writers: Carl Foreman, Edmund H.

North, Dorothy Baker Stars: Kirk Douglas, Lauren Bacall, Doris Day Genre: Biography / Drama
Ian Rosales Casocot His presence filled the screen and equalled the epic span of the movie. I loved him in Young Man with a Horn (1950)… https://t.co/OhWKsUHuu7 8 hours ago

Gary Seman Jr. @chrisbournea "Young Man with a Horn" also was a good movie. Kirk was a fine actor. 10 hours ago

ほうとうひろし 호토 히로시 Хироши Хото RT @stewardtokyo: #Stonegasmoviechallenge2020 Feb. 3: Movie with Mendelssohn Music. As a French horn player, #ToshiroMifune plays F.Mend… 11 hours ago

Alan Kilpatrick @mikeb196 Out of the Past is one the best noirs. Heroes of Telemark, The War Wagon, The Final Countdown, Tough Guys… https://t.co/ze4Tg6pLBk 12 hours ago

Rick Crawford @Beercan_911 @GeorgeForeman George " watch the movie with Kirk Douglas " called " Young man with a horn ) You'll like it ) 16 hours ago

Rick Crawford @Beercan_911 @GeorgeForeman Mans gotta live his own life ' he's gotta live it his way' ya gotta take the breaks the… https://t.co/47iwxAD4RY 16 hours ago

Rick Crawford @classicfilmgeek I recently watched " Young man with a horn " very good movie ) 16 hours ago

RoryjCurry2 @NeilMatheson60 That is a great movie! Fairly true to Verne's book as well! Have you seen Young Man With a Horn? Excellent movie! 17 hours ago


