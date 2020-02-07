Young Man with a Horn movie (1950)

Young Man with a Horn movie trailer (1950) Plot synopsis: With a secondhand trumpet and the loving guidance of a brilliant bluesman, a lonely boy grows into manhood as a superb musician whose talent carries him from honky-tonks to posh supper clubs.

But his desperate search for an elusive high note - trapped in his mind but impossible to play - starts him on a boozy downward slide.

Charged with dynamic performances by Kirk Douglas (the title role), Doris Day, Lauren Bacall and Hoagy Carmichael, and pitch-perfect direction by Michael Curtiz (Casablanca), the film is a feast of hot, cool, moody jazz.

Legendary Harry James dubbed Douglas' hornwork.

Day brings another fine instrument - her voice - to four standards.

Movie and music lovers will be glad to meet this Man.

Director: Michael Curtiz Writers: Carl Foreman, Edmund H.

North, Dorothy Baker Stars: Kirk Douglas, Lauren Bacall, Doris Day Genre: Biography / Drama