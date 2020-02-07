Young Man with a Horn movie (1950)
Young Man with a Horn movie trailer (1950) Plot synopsis: With a secondhand trumpet and the loving guidance of a brilliant bluesman, a lonely boy grows into manhood as a superb musician whose talent carries him from honky-tonks to posh supper clubs.
But his desperate search for an elusive high note - trapped in his mind but impossible to play - starts him on a boozy downward slide.
Charged with dynamic performances by Kirk Douglas (the title role), Doris Day, Lauren Bacall and Hoagy Carmichael, and pitch-perfect direction by Michael Curtiz (Casablanca), the film is a feast of hot, cool, moody jazz.
Legendary Harry James dubbed Douglas' hornwork.
Day brings another fine instrument - her voice - to four standards.
Movie and music lovers will be glad to meet this Man.
Director: Michael Curtiz
Writers: Carl Foreman, Edmund H.
North, Dorothy Baker
Stars: Kirk Douglas, Lauren Bacall, Doris Day
Genre: Biography / Drama