Not allowed to speak: Rahul slams Harsh Vardhan over ruckus in Parliament

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:11s
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on the ruckus in Parliament on Friday.

Rahul said he was trying to raise an issue of Wayanad getting more medical facilities.

Rahul further added how we was not allowed to speak in Parliament.
Orchestrated ruckus in Parliament to prevent me from questioning government: Rahul Gandhi

An uproarious scene was witnessed in Lok Sabha leading to an adjournment of the proceedings for...
Zee News - Published


