Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies

Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies

Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies

One of the first Chinese doctors who tried to warn the world about a new coronavirus died on Friday from the illness, as China&apos;s Hubei province reported 69 new deaths, taking the total in China to over 600.

Adam Reed reports.
