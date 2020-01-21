Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi polls | Not just Shaheen Bagh..: Police’s security brief for polling day

Delhi polls | Not just Shaheen Bagh..: Police’s security brief for polling day

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Delhi polls | Not just Shaheen Bagh..: Police’s security brief for polling day

Delhi polls | Not just Shaheen Bagh..: Police’s security brief for polling day

Delhi Police briefed on preparations ahead of Delhi Polls on Saturday.

DCP Election Cell Sharat Kumar Sinha said illicit liquor was seized ahead of polling day.

Sinha also briefed on the security ahead of the polls.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheHoardPlanet

The Hoard Planet Modi-Shah discrediting Shaheen Bagh not just for Delhi polls but also because of Trump visit #DelhiWithModi… https://t.co/HnA3QlfvHm 1 hour ago

RSRINIVASABABU1

R SRINIVASA BABU Delhi polls: Not just Shaheen Bagh, security measures at all ‘critical’ places, says police https://t.co/fqZofmWXxC 5 hours ago

Profkhalid

Khalid Ameer Rafique @RRajagopalanJNU @suhasinih @Aparna_Pande Modi-Shah discrediting Shaheen Bagh not just for Delhi polls but also bec… https://t.co/hVT0mXY6t9 8 hours ago

TheStud9

The Stud This idiotic stunt may help BJP a lot in Delhi Polls, just like Congress + AAP's masterstroke Shaheen Bag which wil… https://t.co/qQH6CgRQ4Y 13 hours ago

DasSushmita

Sushmita 💫 RT @ThePrintIndia: Kashmir can wait. For Modi & Amit Shah, Shaheen Bagh must be tackled before Trump’s visit ThePrint's strategic affairs… 2 days ago

yasmeen_9

Yasmeen Ali Modi-Shah discrediting Shaheen Bagh not just for Delhi polls but also because of Trump visit… https://t.co/pUHLJxiNTl 2 days ago

utkarsh_mendhe

Utkarsh Mendhe RT @JournoAshutosh: Trouble mounts for AAP just ahead of the polls as Delhi Police claims Shaheen Baag shooter Kapil has AAP link. Aam Aadm… 3 days ago

Puneetvizh

PUNEET VIZH Modi-Shah discrediting Shaheen Bagh not just for Delhi polls but also because of Trump visit https://t.co/KrAwda6sQE 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi polls 2020: After waiting for over 6 hours, Arvind Kejriwal files nomination | Oneindia News [Video]Delhi polls 2020: After waiting for over 6 hours, Arvind Kejriwal files nomination | Oneindia News

DELHI POLICE ISSUES TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR REPUBLIC DAY REHEARSAL , AFTER WAITING OVER 6 HOURS, ARVIND KEJRIWAL FILES NOMINATION, AFTER KERALA & PUNJAB NOW WEST BENGAL TO PASS RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.