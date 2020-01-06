Knives Out Sequel Confirmed

'Knives Out' was one of the surprise hits of 2019.

Now, the mystery film is getting a sequel.

'Knives Out 2' is confirmed to be moving forward at Lionsgate.

The movie was written and directed by Rian Johnson and starred Daniel Craig.

Deadline reports Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the sequel.

Johnson is already has an idea for the sequel and production is set to start very soon.