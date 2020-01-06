Global  

Knives Out Sequel Confirmed

'Knives Out' was one of the surprise hits of 2019.

Now, the mystery film is getting a sequel.

'Knives Out 2' is confirmed to be moving forward at Lionsgate.

The movie was written and directed by Rian Johnson and starred Daniel Craig.

Deadline reports Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the sequel.

Johnson is already has an idea for the sequel and production is set to start very soon.
Knives Out sequel officially announced at Lionsgate

Director Rian Johnson's critically acclaimed whodunit murder mystery Knives Out will get a sequel....
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Just JaredLainey GossipContactMusic


Rian Johnson Reveals What to Expect From 'Knives Out' Sequel

Rian Johnson is opening up about the newly announced Knives Out sequel. The director made an...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



DSlaughter97

Dylan RT @IGN: A Knives Out sequel is on the way, Lionsgate confirmed, with a potential 2022 release date. https://t.co/8e5zhkQUnu https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

Queen_AnnaM

Anna Mich A Knives Out sequel is on the way, Lionsgate confirmed, with a potential 2022 release date. https://t.co/O5wwhLkURM https://t.co/CX42PWOMc7 4 hours ago

paddygraham85

FiannaFail again? Really? @Miss_Racket Confirmed - Gerry is in the Knives out sequel 4 hours ago

realgamecreeper

Gamecreeper A Knives Out sequel is on the way, Lionsgate confirmed, with a potential 2022 release date. https://t.co/6dTBE5BeJu https://t.co/wYlYmDo9qS 4 hours ago

accesspage

Joseph Cho #RT @accesspage: A day after a sequel to Knives Out was confirmed by Lionsgate the murder mystery thriller from wri… https://t.co/Pie4WiUslb 4 hours ago

Honestpandalive

HonestPanda | Indian 420 Guitarist #RT @IGN: A Knives Out sequel is on the way, Lionsgate confirmed, with a potential 2022 release date.… https://t.co/sPpeMusBFf 4 hours ago


'Knives Out' Sequel to Focus on Daniel Craig's Detective Character | THR News [Video]'Knives Out' Sequel to Focus on Daniel Craig's Detective Character | THR News

The $40 million original film with an ensemble cast has grossed nearly $250 million worldwide.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:30Published

