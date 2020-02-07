Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Will Young on Phillip Schofield: It's a day to celebrate

Will Young on Phillip Schofield: It's a day to celebrate

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 11:24s - Published < > Embed
Will Young on Phillip Schofield: It's a day to celebrate

Will Young on Phillip Schofield: It's a day to celebrate

Singer Will Young speaks to Sky News about his thoughts on Phillip Schofield coming out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kaydealz

Kay'D RT @SkyNews: Will Young: 'We need to celebrate Phillip Schofield's sexuality' https://t.co/8E9cLzvBwa 34 seconds ago

LenScannell

Len Scannell @pinknouveau Will Young obviously fancies a bit of Phillip Schofield... 13 minutes ago

trawlerhorse

SeahorseSam #QuickCleanBrexit #NoStrings RT @AndiNeglia: Will Young: 'We need to celebrate Phillip Schofield's sexuality' https://t.co/r3EK1odNUP Bore off Will!!! Why not celebrat… 20 minutes ago

AndiNeglia

Andrea. Believe in Britain🇬🇧🇬🇧 Will Young: 'We need to celebrate Phillip Schofield's sexuality' https://t.co/r3EK1odNUP Bore off Will!!! Why not… https://t.co/X0xLSxLDZt 26 minutes ago

SamNicholaides

Sam @SkyNews Who the fucks will young telling what to do ,an why do I care if Phillip Schofield's gay .i don't celebrat… https://t.co/tATRjQ1xQ2 37 minutes ago

alfisutton

Alfvictorsutton RT @DominicFarrell: I’m pro, but rather celebrate a family living in L13 working and putting food on the table for their kids > Will Young:… 39 minutes ago

no1helen

helen RT @SkyNews: Will Young says Phillip Schofield coming out as gay is "a day to celebrate" and "an inspiration". Read more here: https://t.c… 39 minutes ago

HELLO_1970_

🏳️‍🌈HELLO_1970_🏳️‍🌈 RT @SkyNews: Will Young says Phillip Schofield coming out as gay is "a day to celebrate" and "an inspiration" https://t.co/kxkDDbATwC 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reality TV star talks about coming out on ‘This Morning’ [Video]Reality TV star talks about coming out on ‘This Morning’

Whilst speaking to Holly Willoughby on ITV’s This Morning, Phillip Schofield said one of the reasons he took the decision was due to the number of "brave" people he has interviewed on ‘This..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.