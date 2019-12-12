Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry, Lionel Richie Preview 'American Idol' Season 18

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie Preview 'American Idol' Season 18

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:57s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie Preview 'American Idol' Season 18

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie Preview 'American Idol' Season 18

"American Idol" stars Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones share what audiences can expect from the upcoming 18th season of the musical competition series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Idol Season 3 Sneak Peek [Video]American Idol Season 3 Sneak Peek

Who will be 2020's Champion? Here's a preview of Season 3 of American Idol.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:30Published

Lionel Richie is convinced that 'Stevie Wonder can see' [Video]Lionel Richie is convinced that 'Stevie Wonder can see'

Lionel Richie has declared that he believes his friend Stevie Wonder can see a little!

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.