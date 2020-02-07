Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Turnout prediction scaled back ahead of NH primary

Turnout prediction scaled back ahead of NH primary

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Turnout prediction scaled back ahead of NH primary

Turnout prediction scaled back ahead of NH primary

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner on Friday revised downward his turnout prediction for Tuesday's first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

After initially predicting a turnout of more than 500,000 percent, he has since announced an official prediction of 420,000 voters.

That includes 292,000 Democratic ballots and 128,000 Republican ballots.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.