Turnout prediction scaled back ahead of NH primary now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:24s - Published Turnout prediction scaled back ahead of NH primary New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner on Friday revised downward his turnout prediction for Tuesday's first-in-the-nation presidential primary. After initially predicting a turnout of more than 500,000 percent, he has since announced an official prediction of 420,000 voters. That includes 292,000 Democratic ballots and 128,000 Republican ballots. 0

