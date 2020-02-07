What to watch for in NH Democratic debate
|
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
What to watch for in NH Democratic debate
Democratic strategist Mary Anne Marsh discusses the expectations for Friday night's high-stakes debate between the top candidates ahead of Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
It’s been a wild week with the Iowa caucuses mess,...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times •Mashable •NYTimes.com •The Wrap
|MANCHESTER, N.H. - After his better-than-expected showing in the Iowa caucuses, Pete Buttigieg is...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources