Prince Harry At JP Morgan Event In Miami

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended an event organized by American bank JP Morgan in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, a royal source said, one of the couple’s first engagements since stepping down from royal duties.

The source said Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, spoke at the event although he was not believed to have given a keynote address.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman had no immediate comment.