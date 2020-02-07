The Oscars Snubs Women And People of Color....Again

The Oscars snubbed primarily women and people of color, and the movies they made this year.

Business Insider reports that Jennifer Lopez lost out on a nomination for her performance in "Hustlers".

Lupita Nyong'o wasn't nominated for her dual role in Jordan Peele's horror-thriller, "Us".

Lulu Wang's "The Farewell" was completely shut out, even though Awkwafina who stars in the film won a Golden Globe.