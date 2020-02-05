Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Los Angeles > A look inside a $225K celebrity gift bag

A look inside a $225K celebrity gift bag

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
A look inside a $225K celebrity gift bag

A look inside a $225K celebrity gift bag

Distinctive Assets, the Los Angeles-based company behind the goodie bags, said on Friday that the gift bag - not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - will be sent to all 20 acting Oscar nominees and the five men nominated for best director.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A look inside a $225K celebrity gift bag

"It's the highest value we've ever put together," said Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary, who has been assembling the bags for 18 years.

This year's top swag includes a $78,000, 12-day yacht cruise; $20,000 of facial rejuvenation treatments; and $20,000 in matchmaking services.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReutersBrasil

Reuters Brasil A look inside a $225k celebrity gift bag https://t.co/FCwFL7cM6M https://t.co/yXWmHx7tE3 3 days ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson A look inside a $225k celebrity gift bag https://t.co/0F3Dv7X6zu #entertainment #reuters #news https://t.co/rN0QSOmIUJ 4 days ago

Funsandfacts1

Funsandfacts A look inside a $225k celebrity gift bag https://t.co/ktUy4wAx26 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A look inside a $225k celebrity gift bag [Video]A look inside a $225k celebrity gift bag

Distinctive Assets, the Los Angeles-based company behind the goodie bags, said on Friday that the gift bag - not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - will be sent to all 20..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Oscars nominees gift bag worth 215 thousand dollars [Video]Oscars nominees gift bag worth 215 thousand dollars

There are some serious perks to just being nominated for an Oscar. Forbes says the 'gift bag' for Academy Award nominees is worth 215 thousand dollars this year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.