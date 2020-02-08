Watch: Sanjay Singh blames BJP for staying hike in auto fares 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:17s - Published Watch: Sanjay Singh blames BJP for staying hike in auto fares Delhi High Court has put a stay on the hike in auto fares. AAP leader Sanjay Singh blamed BJP for the stay. He said that the auto-drivers should not worry as AAP will come to power and prices will increase.