Watch: Sanjay Singh blames BJP for staying hike in auto fares

Delhi High Court has put a stay on the hike in auto fares.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh blamed BJP for the stay.

He said that the auto-drivers should not worry as AAP will come to power and prices will increase.
