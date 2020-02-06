Hong Kong residents 'panic buy' toilet paper amid coronavirus fears

Hong Kong residents loaded their shopping baskets with toilet paper on Saturday (February 8th) amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to the filmer of the clip, days of "panic buying" have left the supermarkets with very limited stock.

In an effort to stop the spread of the deadly new virus, Hong Kong has begun a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from mainland China.

Visitors must isolate themselves in hotel rooms or go to government-run centres while returning Hong Kong residents must stay inside their homes.