Soap Box: Ken to leave Coronation Street? Leo spies on Whitney in EastEnders
All the latest soap news and spoilers.
Johnathon Hughes and David Brown count all the callbacks in Coronation Street's 10,000th episode.
Plus Mick and Linda recreate Den and Angie's divorce papers scene in EastEnders.
And Sandy dies on Emmerdale.