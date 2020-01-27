Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Several Bodo organisations Assam govt played positive role in peace deal PM Modi

Several Bodo organisations Assam govt played positive role in peace deal PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Several Bodo organisations Assam govt played positive role in peace deal PM ModiSeveral Bodo organisations Assam govt played positive role in peace deal PM Modi
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti-Assam, anti-national mentality will not be tolerated PM Modi [Video]Anti-Assam, anti-national mentality will not be tolerated PM Modi

Anti-Assam, anti-national mentality will not be tolerated PM Modi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published

Delhi Assembly elections: Amit Shah, Kejriwal engage in a war of words | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi Assembly elections: Amit Shah, Kejriwal engage in a war of words | OneIndia News

Amit Shah and Kejriwal spar over Shaheen Bagh & development promise, Peace deal inked with Bodo militants, West Bengal passes resolution against CAA, Congress delegation meets NHRC over 'brutalities'..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.