Rain and flooding continue in bushfire-ravaged Australia

Rain and flooding continue in bushfire-ravaged Australia

Rain and flooding continue in bushfire-ravaged Australia

New South Wales saw some areas drenched by the heaviest rainfall in almost 20 years by Saturday, with severe weather and flash flood warnings.

Emer McCarthy reports.
