Rain and flooding continue in bushfire-ravaged Australia

New South Wales saw some areas drenched by the heaviest rainfall in almost 20 years by Saturday, with severe weather and flash flood warnings.

Tweets about this 💧 aconvict RT @Reuters: Heavy rain and flooding continue in bushfire-ravaged Australia with over 13 rescues taking place in New South Wales https://t.… 26 seconds ago

