Must-stop home in New Hampshire

Nearly all Democratic presidential candidates campaigning in New Hampshire paid a visit to the home of someone you've probably never heard of: Carlos Cardona.

Fred Katayama reports.
Democratic presidential candidates make pitstops at all kinds of campaign events, but one unusual must-stop ahead of Tuesday's primary in the tiny northern state of New Hampshire is the home of someone you've probably never heard of: Carlos Cardona.

The 30-year-old Puerto Rican native lives in Belknap County, which voted heavily in favor of President Donald Trump in 2016.

He convinced candidates to visit his city, Laconia, by telling them at their campaign events about the opiod epidemic that killed his relative and his fears as a gay man about income inequality.

And so they came - nearly all of them including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

First to show up: entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) CARLOS CARDONA, DEMOCRATIC ACTIVIST, SAYING: "He was like, 'yeah, let's do this.

I love everything you just told me.

I'm sorry for everything you had to go through." He enjoyed the more "human" moments behind the scenes such as his time with Senator Bernie Sanders, who brought along his own lunch.

SOUNDBITE (English) CARLOS CARDONA, DEMOCRATIC ACTIVIST, SAYING: "He comes in through the side door, has his lunch here, but the most - the thing that shocked me - they said, 'Oh, his lunch is in the fridge.'

And I said, 'okay.'

And when I went to the fridge to look at the lunch, I was like: tangerines, almonds, Chobani yogurt, Powerade.

Like, this is stuff that you and I would have on a run." After all those hours of hearing their pitches, Cardona decided who'll get his vote: the man with the lunch bag.

But even after hosting 18 of the 30 candidates at his home, he continues to play host to all Democrats heading into the primary.



