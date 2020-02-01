Downton Abbey meets the Fab Four for Badgley Mischka's latest collection

Fashion design duo, Mark Badgley and James Mischka brought some musical modernity to their latest collection on Saturday at New York Fashion Week.

Mischka said their collection was inspired by Downton Abbey, modernized with influence from The Beatles.

They called it "Downton Abbey Road".

"You'll see it in the lot of the flourishes, a lot of the ruffles, a lot of the ways we're using lace and velvets in the collection.

It's a really very decadent version of Downton Abbey," said Mischka.

Fabrics were velvety, often sequined, with bold blacks, whites and reds accented with shiny gold and silver.

Sleeves were often loose and puffy, with tasseled coat-hems. Badgley Mischka's runway shows have been streamed live for the past three years and Mark Badgley says it provides wonderful instant gratification and information for them and for their clients.

New York Fashion Week runs through February 12.