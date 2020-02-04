Swede Mondo Duplantis sets new pole vault world record

SHOWS: INTERNET (FEBRUARY 8, 2020)(STILL IMAGE-MUTE)(SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS STILL PHOTOS OF DUPLANTIS COMPETING IN POLE VAULT EVENT AT THE 2019 IAAF WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS STORY: World silver medallist Mondo Duplantis realised a lifetime dream when he broke the pole vault world record on Saturday (February 8) by soaring 6.17 metres on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland.

American-born Swede Duplantis broke Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's record of 6.16m set in February 2014 in Donetsk, Ukraine.

He broke the record on his sixth jump of the competition, having narrowly failed to clear the same height in Dusseldorf on Tuesday when he brushed the bar on his way down.

Duplantis had the runway all to himself for much of the evening as none of the other six competitors could vault higher than 5.52m.

The wunderkind in the pole vault who began setting age group records at just seven years old opened his day at 5.52m, then cleared 5.72, 5.92 and a indoor lifetime best 6.01 without a miss.

Although born in the U.S. state of Louisiana, he chose to represent his mother's native country of Sweden.

His father Greg, who is his coach, was a talented U.S. pole vaulter.

His mother, Helena, is a former heptathlete and volleyball player in Sweden.

After celebrating his victory, Duplantis, whose given name is Armand, went to the edge of the stands and embraced his mother.

