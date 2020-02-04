Iowa Dems Review Results From 95 Precincts In Caucus Fiasco

The Iowa Democratic Party announced it was reviewing results from 95 precincts from the Feb.

3 caucuses.

Politico reports the figure accounts for roughly 5 percent of the total precincts.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are battling it out for the lead in the state.

Elizabeth Warren is a distant third.

According to the state party, each pointed out potentially flawed results.