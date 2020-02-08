Joe Biden Launches Ad Campaign Against Pete Buttigieg

Joe Biden’s campaign released an attack ad about Pete Buttigieg’s accomplishments as a small town mayor.

The ad compared Biden’s negotiations with Iran to Buttigieg’s negotiations with pet chip scanners.

Biden’s digital director captioned the ad:"This video now has more views than the population of South Bend." According to Business Insider, the ads also targeted Buttigieg’s record on race in South Bend, Ind.

Biden’s campaign referred to Buttigieg’s controversy of firing the first African American police chief of South Bend.