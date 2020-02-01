Global  

Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames, 02/08/2020
Dube has goal, 2 assists as Flames beat Canucks 6-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist for a career-high...
Seattle Times - Published


