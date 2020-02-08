Global  

Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 people as criticism grows over the leadership’s handling of the crisis.
China virus deaths rise past 800, overtaking SARS toll

BEIJING: The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak soared past 800 in China on Sunday,...
Coronavirus live: China virus death toll hits 800

The death toll from coronavirus has surged past 800 in China, overtaking global fatalities in the...
Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News [Video]Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY..

China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan [Video]China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan

The death toll in mainland China surpassed 700 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is poised to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory..

