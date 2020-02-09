Global  

Flooding in Yorkshire as Storm Ciara sweeps across UK

Storm Ciara is sweeping through the UK and Ireland bringing severe rain and heavy gales.

Flooding has occurred in the West Yorkshire town of Sowerby Bridge whilst a severe flood warning is in place in North Yorkshire.

Report by Jonesia.

verityadriana

Verity Adriana Looks like we got ourselves a new lake here in Wharfedale 😮🌀⛈️🌪️🌩️ . River Wharfedale burst banks during storm Cia… https://t.co/xlVH4OUxOz 2 minutes ago

pam_i_am_A1

pam a RT @BBCLookNorth: Storm Ciara: Flooding closes roads across South Yorkshire https://t.co/Gfd5rCnaGK https://t.co/rgebhIZ9op 2 minutes ago

Eloka51

Nnayelugo RT @SkyNewsBreak: A red 'danger to life' warning for severe flooding has been issued for the River Nidd at Pateley Bridge in north Yorkshir… 6 minutes ago

alexbcann

Alex B Cann Via @Pulse2Radio Flooding pictures from across West Yorkshire. https://t.co/RER1147VD4 14 minutes ago

daniceraj

dinesh raj RT @sswishbone: Local emergency services are surprisingly well equipped for the situation XD #flooding #flood #ciara #storm #stormciara #we… 20 minutes ago

sswishbone

sswishbone Local emergency services are surprisingly well equipped for the situation XD #flooding #flood #ciara #storm… https://t.co/L0CfiYiVRk 26 minutes ago

Mr_Yorkshire

Keith Madeley MBE RT @propertywords: The latest on the devastating flooding and its effect on people and transport in Yorkshire ... via our great team of rep… 31 minutes ago

hemvalentine

Helen Valentine RT @shutterspot: Such a horrible day, Storm Ciara causing flooding and damaging properties in Brighouse #stormciara #ciarastorm #brighouse… 34 minutes ago


Resident of flood-hit UK town films massive container FLOAT past her front door [Video]Resident of flood-hit UK town films massive container FLOAT past her front door

A resident of Hebden Bridge in Yorkshire filmed this bizarre scene on Sunday (February 9th) when she opened her front door to see a massive container float past her home. The town is experiencing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published

Lancashire residents battle to save homes from flooding after River Irwell bursts banks [Video]Lancashire residents battle to save homes from flooding after River Irwell bursts banks

Rossendale residents were battling on Sunday (February 9th) to save their homes from flooding after rain from Storm Ciara caused the River Irwell to burst its banks.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

