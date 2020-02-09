Global  

Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 29 people

Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 29 people

Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 29 people

Gunman, identified as junior army officer, goes on rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima over property dispute, PM says.
Thai soldier who killed at least 20 people shot dead in shopping mall siege

Thai security forces on Sunday shot and killed a rogue soldier who went on a rampage in a shopping...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Reuters


News24.com | Thai gunman among 27 dead in 'unprecedented' mass shooting

A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people before being shot dead in a mall by commandos went on...
News24 - Published


lailaali9_1

Metropoles Ink by Laila Ali Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 29 people @AJENews https://t.co/1SiuBbLSQs 22 minutes ago

ola_lasisi

Olayiwola Lasisi RT @AJEnglish: Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 26 people https://t.co/eZBWnqlZMp https://t.co/yxArkm8Nqu 23 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 29 people https://t.co/0vLWGOlBO1 https://t.co/tV4D7OKNXP 27 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 29 people https://t.co/B5Yr2llRw3 https://t.co/mxO20ZskYM 37 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 29 people https://t.co/UXiWypDVcQ https://t.co/7RFQG46yhd 37 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 29 people https://t.co/dJM1mzjabm https://t.co/f0dP7Uc0E9 50 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 29 people https://t.co/GcRTXKTmYm 1 hour ago

jandoveli

Janice Gipson RT @AJENews: Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 26 people https://t.co/3bjn0B0Xm9 https://t.co/7Vknr55Tkr 2 hours ago


Thai soldier shot after deadly rampage [Video]Thai soldier shot after deadly rampage

A soldier angry over a property deal killed dozens in a rampage in northeastern Thailand, before being shot dead on Sunday morning. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Thai soldier shot after rampage kills 26 [Video]Thai soldier shot after rampage kills 26

A soldier angry over a property deal killed at least 26 people in a rampage in northeastern Thailand, before being shot dead on Sunday morning. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

