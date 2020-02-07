Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders > Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote

Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote

Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote

MANCHESTER, N.H.

(Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged barbs on Sunday in New Hampshire, two days before the state’s voters weigh in on who should win the right to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders arrives to speak to canvassers and campaign volunteers in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., February 8, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg spar ahead of next Democratic vote

Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged barbs on...
Reuters - Published

Pete Buttigieg makes history by winning the Iowa caucus with the slimmest of margins

Gay presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has made history by winning the Iowa caucus with a narrow...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

carlos_ecks

carlos ecks RT @raybae689: On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg spar ahead of next Democratic vote https://t.co/NSrsuB822H https://t.co/EJ4XB6E3qg 8 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote: https://t.co/EMV0sXZc3y #PeteButtigieg 11 minutes ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg spar ahead of next Democratic vote https://t.co/ZZTpZZRGhn 12 minutes ago

TheDailyShare

The Daily Share On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg spar ahead of next Democratic vote https://t.co/iARu2HKvvA https://t.co/3RFzfY1KGY 48 minutes ago

peterllewelly15

peterllewellynjames RT @jilevin: On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg spar ahead of next Democratic vote https://t.co/YgUk6DgXND 59 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg spar ahead of next Democratic vote - https://t.co/yS2o0uQ8cx #LatestComments 1 hour ago

PointPolitic

P. Politics On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg spar ahead of next Democratic vote https://t.co/vmAmjqlA2u https://t.co/hTGxf86JGE 1 hour ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg spar ahead of next Democratic vote https://t.co/YgUk6DgXND 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats scramble for lead in New Hampshire [Video]Democrats scramble for lead in New Hampshire

Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party’s next presidential nominating contest in New Hampshire, where Pete Buttigieg began drawing fire as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:56Published

Iowa Dems Review Results From 95 Precincts In Caucus Fiasco [Video]Iowa Dems Review Results From 95 Precincts In Caucus Fiasco

The Iowa Democratic Party announced it was reviewing results from 95 precincts from the Feb. 3 caucuses. Politico reports the figure accounts for roughly 5 percent of the total precincts. Pete..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.