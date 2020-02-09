Global  

Thai Soldier's Shooting Rampage Ends; Nearly 30 Dead, Including Gunman

Thai Soldier's Shooting Rampage Ends; Nearly 30 Dead, Including GunmanDozens more were wounded in Thailand&apos;s deadliest mass shooting.
News24.com | Thai gunman among 27 dead in 'unprecedented' mass shooting

A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people before being shot dead in a mall by commandos went on...
News24 - Published

Thai gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Thai officials said a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesNewsyJapan Today



elderawi

ahmed elderawi &apos;Death is inevitable for everyone&apos;: Thai soldier killed 26 people in shopping mall shooting rampage over… https://t.co/sYX9b4DMbZ 7 hours ago


Thai soldier shot after rampage kills 26 [Video]Thai soldier shot after rampage kills 26

A soldier angry over a property deal killed at least 26 people in a rampage in northeastern Thailand, before being shot dead on Sunday morning. David Doyle reports.

Thai Soldier's Shooting Rampage Ends; Nearly 30 Dead, Including Gunman [Video]Thai Soldier's Shooting Rampage Ends; Nearly 30 Dead, Including Gunman

Dozens more were wounded in Thailand's deadliest mass shooting.

