Steve Bannon Encourages Bernie Sanders Supporters To Vote For Trump

Former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon pitched an idea to Bernie Sanders supporters.

According to Business Insider, Bannon said: “Either don’t vote or vote for Trump.” Bannon admitted he likes Bernie because he thinks the senator has “identified the problem.

He said Bernie’s being “screwed by the Democratic Party,” as exemplified by the Iowa caucuses.

Bannon pointed the party wanting to recanvass after the votes showed Bernie in the lead.
