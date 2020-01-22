Global  

iPhone SE 2 Expected This March

Recent related news from verified sources

Case makers bet on ‘iPhone SE 2’ naming for Apple’s new low-cost iPhone, what do you think?

Apple’s long-rumored low-cost iPhone is expected to enter production this month and be released in...
9to5Mac - Published

Apple eyeing $399 'iPhone SE 2' launch in March

Apple is said to be ramping up production of a new low-cost iPhone model with a view to a launch in...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •TechRadar



You Might Like


Tweets about this

headlines411

Headlines411 iPhone SE 2 Expected This March https://t.co/iWluHtB8vO | https://t.co/6kObtbMAHs 14 hours ago

Gayify1

Gayify wants to jailbreak his XR RT @MosesBuckwalter: Thread. On March 10th 2017 I was 13. I had just brought home an iPhone 7. My friend had taken his week old iPhone and… 3 days ago

MosesBuckwalter

Moses Buckwalter is Fixing Stuff Thread. On March 10th 2017 I was 13. I had just brought home an iPhone 7. My friend had taken his week old iPhone… https://t.co/e5MitufKpi 3 days ago

Techinquiry1

Tech Inquiry iPhone 9 ( iPhone SE 2 ) expected to launch in march 1.single lens camera 2.bigger Battery 3.Frosted Glass 5.Pr… https://t.co/xAnrcwE9x6 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple may unveil a new, cheaper iPhone as early as March [Video]Apple may unveil a new, cheaper iPhone as early as March

My wallet thanks you, Apple.

Credit: Mashable     Duration: 00:51Published

New Low-Cost iPhone on the Way [Video]New Low-Cost iPhone on the Way

A new low-cost iPhone is on the way to mass production, according to Bloomberg. Apple is expected to announce the new phone in March, which analysts say will be marketed towards developing countries.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

