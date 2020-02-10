Global  

Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about THE IRISHMAN and Pacino's first time working with director Martin Scorsese.

MoralesTrejos

Diego Morales 🇨🇷 RT @macheflores: Al Pacino y Robert DeNiro dancing to Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ #Oscars https://t.co/tzVfsvwkPS 17 minutes ago

macheflores

Maria José Flores Al Pacino y Robert DeNiro dancing to Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ #Oscars https://t.co/tzVfsvwkPS 19 minutes ago

OmarAOrtizM

Omar Ortiz Morillo RT @ForbesLife: Corleone Family Reunion: Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino practice synchronized waving at the #Oscars2020. https://t.co/YJuvHBgk… 33 minutes ago

mamamamonsta

Melissa Not even watching the #Oscars but Im rooting for Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro in whichever category they're nominated in 1 hour ago

katarinag

Katarina G 💥 Al Pacino and Robert Deniro are competing for who looks older. #momoscartweets #Oscars 2 hours ago

misssue141

[email protected] Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro , Salma Heyak, Omg.All so Beautiful #Oscars2 hours ago

kafvautour

Kerri I feel like yet another sign that the Oscars (obviously) need to diversify their nominees and Hollywood (obviously)… https://t.co/zOVt9eipvL 2 hours ago

hockeyfan098dj

chill and lets play some hockey I don't give a flying***what Al Pacino looks like. He's one of the greatest actors ever. In the past and c… https://t.co/jjjqkpDemd 2 hours ago


